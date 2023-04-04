Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, during his 2021 Democrat primary race, campaigned on suing the Trump administration more than 100 times, a video unearthed by the Republican National Committee shows.

“Let’s talk about what is waiting for the new DA — the docket,” Bragg said about upcoming future cases for the new DA. “We know there is a Trump investigation.”

Bragg then explained why he should be elected as DA according to his record of prosecuting Trump and his family.

“I have investigated Trump and his children and held them accountable for their misconduct with the Trump Foundation,” he said.

“I also sued the Trump administration more than 100 times for DACA, the travel ban, separation of children from their families at the border,” he boasted. “So, I know that work. I know how to follow the facts and know how to hold people in power accountable.”

During his 2021 Democrat primary campaign, far-left Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg said the Trump investigation would be "waiting for the new D.A.," then bragged he "sued the Trump administration more than 100 times." pic.twitter.com/g2U26ehVes — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 4, 2023

After easily winning the general election, Bragg refused to bring charges against Trump in 2022 over the family’s real estate practices. Upon receiving criticism from his far-left constituents, he excused the lack of prosecution on the case’s readiness.

Bragg did not stop with the real estate inquiry. Bragg won a conviction late last year of the Trump Organization on charges of orchestrating a 15-year tax fraud, though Trump personally was not charged in the incident.

A few months later, Bragg’s office began presenting evidence to the grand jury about payments to Stormy Daniels. In March, Bragg convinced the jury in New York to indict Trump. Legal experts believe the case holds little merit. Law professor Jonathan Turley criticized it as “legally pathetic.”

Meanwhile, since assuming office in early 2022, Bragg has built a career on declining to bring felony charges, decreasing felony convictions, downgrading felonies to misdemeanors, and failing to request bail for suspects accused of felonies.

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this,” Trump added.

