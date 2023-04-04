Former President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of supporters Tuesday evening at Mar-a-Lago after his arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse and said that Alvin Bragg’s case “was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately.”

“Our elections were like those of a third world country,” Trump said after mentioning Hunter Biden’s laptop being dismissed as “Russian disinformation” during the 2020 election cycle.

Trump continued:

And now, this massive election interference at a scale never seen before in our country. Beginning with the radical left, George Soros-backed prosecutor Alvin Bragg of New York, who campaigned on the fact that he would “get President Trump, I gotta get him. I’m gonna get him.” This is a guy campaigning. You want to get President Trump at any cost, and this before he knew anything about me. He didn’t know a thing about me. He was campaigning.

Trump: "Our elections were like those of a third-world country. And now this massive election interference at a scale never seen before in our country beginning with the radical left George Soros-backed prosecutor Alvin Bragg of NY." pic.twitter.com/7fmUbGCNMe — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 5, 2023

“As it turns out, virtually everybody that has looked at this case, including RINOs, and even hardcore Democrats say there is no crime and that it should never have been brought. Never have been brought,” Trump said. “Everybody, even people that aren’t big fans have said that, they said this is not the right thing to do. It’s an insult to our country as the world is already laughing at us.”

Trump then called President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal “The most embarrassing time in our country’s history,” and accused him of allowing the U.S. Military to go “woke at the top levels by trying to indoctrinate everyone down to the lowest ranking patriot.”

Trump also criticized Biden and other Democrats for crippling the economy and allowing crime to run rampant.

He promised that the United States would become energy “dominant within six months, more than any other nation times two” if he returns to the White House in 2024.

Trump then blasted “racist” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation into him before returning to Bragg’s case against him.

“This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election. And it should be dropped immediately,” Trump said of Bragg’s case.

As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, the former president pled not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree relating to alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.