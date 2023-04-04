Dr. Ben Carson on Tuesday voiced strong support for former President Donald Trump on the day of his arraignment.

“Today, I PROUDLY stand with my friend Donald J. Trump. The American people should be appalled by this case of political persecution and outraged by the current state of our judicial system,” the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Trump wrote in a social media post:

“Join me in praying for the future of our nation,” Carson urged his followers, who voiced their support and opinions on the matter.

“Praying for America, President Trump, Dr. Carson. Thank you for all you have done for America!” one person replied, while another said, “You’re such a gentleman, Dr Carson. Thank you for never turning your back on President Trump. Your loyalty shows your true devotion and love for our country. God bless you.”

Carson’s post came as pro and anti-Trump demonstrators and media gathered in Manhattan hours before Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday afternoon.

On Thursday, Democrat District Attorney of New York Alvin Bragg indicted Trump, but the charges against him have not yet been revealed to the public, according to Breitbart News:

Bragg is expected to argue that Trump classifying a reimbursement in October 2016 to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for “hush money” to porn actress Stormy Daniels as legal expenses was a state crime of falsifying business records, which would be at most a misdemeanor. Bragg is then expected to seek to upgrade that to a felony by arguing it was done specifically to hide another crime, which will likely argue is the federal campaign finance crime of not reporting the payment as a campaign expense.

In late March, Carson said the idea of arresting and filing charges against the former president is “absolutely absurd.”

He continued, “When you look at all the problems that we have right now with the economy, with almost 200 Americans dying every day from fentanyl, with human trafficking, with crime, the list just goes on and on. This is what you’re going to be dealing with? It’s absolutely absurd. It’s embarrassing.”