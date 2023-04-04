New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan on Tuesday did not impose a gag order on former President Donald Trump, according to reporters inside the court room.
A gag order requires an individual to refrain from making public comments.
Critics of the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump were alarmed by reports that Trump would be not allowed to make public statements to the press about the charges against him.
On Tuesday afternoon, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty.
HIGHLY PARTISAN JUDGE & HIS FAMILY ARE WELL KNOWN TRUMP HATERS. HE WAS AN UNFAIR DISASTER ON A PREVIOUS TRUMP RELATED CASE, WOULDN’T RECUSE, GAVE HORRIBLE JURY INSTRUCTIONS, & IMPOSSIBLE TO DEAL WITH DURING THE WITCH HUNT TRIAL. HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR “KAMALA” & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN. KANGAROO COURT!!!
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.