The Naked Cowboy, a New York City icon who has entertained people in Times Square for many years, made an appearance outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump was arraigned on Tuesday to perform Pro-Trump music.

“Trump took those regulations off the backs of those corporations. Sounds like a good idea to me,” the Naked Cowboy sang while strumming his guitar. “Trump tried to build a wall; that wall will protect us all. Sounds like a good idea to me.”

“Keeping the economy moving again; we’ll lower taxes for you, my friend. Sounds like a good idea to me,” he continued. “Protect the cops because all lives matter; throw those slugs in the slammer. Sounds like a good idea to me.”

The Naked Cowboy went on to slam New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) record on crime in New York, singing, “Alvin Bragg’s not going to throw them in the slammer. He’s going to reduce their felonies and let everybody out on the street to further victimize New Yorkers.”

“Eric Adams is complicit. They all are. But Donald Trump is not going to be convicted,” he added.

Bragg, the prosecutor behind charges against Trump, has built a record of dropping felony charges, decreasing felony convictions, downgrading felonies to mere misdemeanors, and not bothering to request bail for suspects accused of felonies.

Additionally, Bragg is linked to billionaire George Soros, who gave the Color of Change PAC some $1 million. The PAC was a major supporter of Bragg during his 2021 bid. Soros’s relatives also donated directly to Bragg.

Former President Trump entered police custody around 1:30 p.m. in the Manhattan Courthouse where he surrendered to authorities ahead of his historic arraignment. Before ducking into a vehicle on his way to the courthouse, he turned, waved, and gave his supporters a fist pump.

In the courthouse, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

