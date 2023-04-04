Former President Donald Trump Under Arrest, Surrenders to Authorities

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York. Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star …
Former President Donald Trump has entered police custody around 1:30 p.m. in the Manhattan Courthouse where he surrendered to authorities before the upcoming arraignment.

Before arriving at the courthouse, Trump posted on Truth Social, “Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

Trump left Trump Tower around 1:15 p.m. to surrender downtown at the Manhattan Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. The media captured Trump walking to the motorcade that proceeded to escort the former president to the arraignment.

He turned and gave his supporters a fist pump before ducking into one of the vehicles.

