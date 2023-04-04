Former President Donald Trump Under Arrest, Surrenders to Authorities

Former President Donald Trump has entered police custody around 1:30 p.m. in the Manhattan Courthouse where he surrendered to authorities before the upcoming arraignment.

Before arriving at the courthouse, Trump posted on Truth Social, “Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

Trump left Trump Tower around 1:15 p.m. to surrender downtown at the Manhattan Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. The media captured Trump walking to the motorcade that proceeded to escort the former president to the arraignment.

He turned and gave his supporters a fist pump before ducking into one of the vehicles. Trump is now under arrest. His reaction moments before walking into the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/XbuJljaQAX — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 4, 2023

Trump walks into courthouse at 1:24 p.m. ET to surrender himself pic.twitter.com/yhNiUscuKv — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) April 4, 2023

A wave to the cameras as the former president heads into the courthouse to make history. pic.twitter.com/ocKtoSOEHv — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 4, 2023

BREAKING: Donald Trump enters court in Manhattan to surrender to authorities for today’s arraignment in New York pic.twitter.com/mfzko1bdjD — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 4, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.