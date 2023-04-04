Poll: Trump Favorability Ticks Up in Wake of Indictment

Former President Donald Trump’s favorability has ticked up over the course of the last week, a Morning Consult survey released Monday found.

The survey showed Trump topping the hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary field in terms of favorability, as 77 percent have a favorable view of the former president. That is up from the 76 percent recorded last week. Twenty-one percent have an unfavorable view — the same as last week.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes in second place with 73 percent viewing him favorably, compared to 12 percent who view him unfavorably. Seven percent have heard of him but have no opinion, and another seven percent have never heard of him.

Only two other individuals listed saw a favorability over 50 percent — former Vice Prudent Mike Pence (61 percent) and former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (51 percent).

However, Pence has the second to highest unfavorable rating of all those listed, as over one-quarter, 28 percent, view him unfavorably.

Others listed appear to suffer from a lack of name recognition. Forty percent, for example, have never heard of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and 36 percent say the same as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Anti-woke businessman, Vivek Ramaswamy, suffers the greatest from a lack of recognizability, as 54 percent said they have never heard of him. Meanwhile, 50 percent have an unfavorable view of former Rep. Liz Cheney.

The survey was taken March 31 to April 2, 2023, among 3,488 potential GOP primary voters. It has a +/- 2 percent margin of error and comes as Trump remains in New York ahead of his Tuesday arraignment.

“Trump Force One” Lands in NYC for His Arraignment

Angie Wong via Storyful

The former president had quite the sendoff of Monday, as crowds of supporters wished the president well as he departed Mar-a-Lago:

JUST IN – Chants of 'Trump, Trump, Trump' as former President's motorcade drives through West Palm Beach, Floridapic.twitter.com/9O1yWrc776 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 3, 2023

Donald Trump departs Mar-a-Lago with an entourage of 11 cars on his way to the airport ahead of his arraignment Tuesday in New York City. pic.twitter.com/VBccmmwsML — The Recount (@therecount) April 3, 2023

WATCH: THE STATE OF THIS COUNTRY: Donald Trump Leaves Mar-a-Lago to Fly to NYC for Arraignment

C-SPAN

Trump’s campaign fundraising has soared to $7 million in the wake of the indictment, according his senior adviser Jason Miller:

🚨In only three days since news of the indictment, President @realDonaldTrump’s campaign has raised a record $7M.🚨#MAGA 🇺🇸 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) April 3, 2023

Four million dollars came through in the 24 hours following news of the indictment. According to Miller, one-quarter of those contributions were from individuals who have never given to his campaign.

“The average contribution is $34,” Miller told Breitbart News Saturday. “It’s regular people, it’s small dollar donors. For a quarter of these to be brand new people, that to your point, Matt, these are the Democrats and the independents, who always thought, ‘Man this is — you know, I like what Trump’s doing. Maybe sometimes I listen to the media too much,’ or say that, ‘You know, I get swayed by them.’ But these are people saying, ‘You know what? Enough is enough. Enough of the rigged system, the partisan witch hunt. I’m gonna go and make my voice heard for President Trump.'”