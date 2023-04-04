Manhattan New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), linked to billionaire George Soros, has reduced felony charges against a career criminal convicted felon while his office pursues 34 felony charges against former President Donald Trump.

Last week, Bragg’s office downgraded felony charges for 53-year-old Rodney Johnson, a career criminal convicted felon who has been arrested close to 90 times in New York City dating back to 1987, according to the New York Post.

Most recently, Johnson was arrested by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) after robbing a CVS store and a Walgreens in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan of air fresheners and detergent. At the Walgreens, police said Johnson threatened store clerks with pepper spray if they attempted to stop him.

For the CVS robbery, Johnson was charged by Bragg’s office with third-degree attempted robbery. For the Walgreens robbery, Johnson was charged with third-degree robbery, which is a Class D Felony under the state’s criminal code.

In court, though, Bragg’s office reduced the charges against Johnson to mere misdemeanors. A judge set bail at just $1.

Johnson had last ditched a court-ordered intervention program on numerous occasions that stemmed from a felony robbery he committed in 2021.

Aside from having been arrested nearly 90 times over the course of four decades, Johnson was previously incarcerated after having been convicted of a felony robbery in 1994 and was later convicted and sent to prison for a second time for grand larceny in 1998.

Also, in 2005, Johnson was accused of threatening to murder his ex-girlfriend.

As Breitbart News reported, Bragg has become known for downgrading felony charges to misdemeanors. Last year, Bragg’s office downgraded the majority of felony cases to misdemeanors. In comparison, just 39 percent of felony cases in Manhattan were downgraded to misdemeanors in 2019.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.