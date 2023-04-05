‘Sad Old Drunk’: Nancy Pelosi Heckled at Event with Paul Krugman 

Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) speaking event with economist Paul Krugman was interrupted by multiple hecklers who accused her of being a “war criminal” and a “sad old drunk.”

Pelosi and Krugman spoke at The City University of New York’s Graduate Center on Monday evening. However, Pelosi’s speech was interrupted by hecklers four times. The hecklers berated Pelosi, primarily over foreign policy and corruption.

One heckler claimed Pelosi belonged in the “depths of hell.”

“You know Pelosi, that’s a very good place for you in the depths of hell,” the heckler screamed as she was removed from the event. “For some reason, you have a very bad obsession of getting us into war. Hey, why is it that you did not admit that there were no WMDs in Iraq?

"I came to see a warmonger, but you're a sad old drunk.” Facts. pic.twitter.com/d3OlK30mYl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 5, 2023

“You lied us into a war in Iraq. You got us to invade Afghanistan. Now over 90 percent of those people are impoverished and are dying,” the heckler continued. “Why don’t you tell the truth about Nordstream?”

Pelosi’s supporters in the crowd were heard booing the heckler, according to a video posted on Twitter.

“Why did we destroy Nordstream? You’re leaving millions of Germans without energy,” the heckler continued. “People like you should be arrested, you are a war criminal!”

Once security removed one heckler, a male heckler stood up and continued the outbursts.

“Hey congresswoman, I came to see a warmonger but you’re a sad old drunk! What happened? When you went to Taiwan, were you looking for Ukraine? Did we blow up the Nordstream on accident or on purpose?” The man shouted. “Did you know about that? … You’re a war criminal by definition Ms. Pelosi. You got some nerve.”

“You goddam war criminal! How many people have died in your fucking name?” the heckler added.

Two other hecklers stood up after that but were quickly removed by security.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.