Classified documents were transported from then-Vice President Joe Biden’s safekeeping to the Penn Biden Center, where they were kept in an unlocked closet and remained accessible to center employees and potentially others, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) revealed Tuesday after an interview with Biden’s former assistant, Kathy Chung.

Chung, who current Biden administration officials appear to blame for the mishandling of Biden’s classified documents, told Comer that Biden’s classified documents remained unsecured at the Penn Biden Center for years and remained accessible to her until May 2022.

“This story does not begin in November 2022, as represented by President Biden’s attorney,” Comer said in a statement. “[T]hen-White House Counsel Dana Remus tasked Kathy Chung with retrieving these boxes from the Penn Biden Center as early as May 2022.”

Public records reported by the New York Post suggest that Chinese Communist Party-linked individuals or entities donated at least $54 million between 2014 and 2019 to the Penn Biden Center.

According to a CNN source, the classified documents found at Biden’s “private office” at the center pertain to Iran, the U.K., and Ukraine, where the Biden family conducted business deals.

On Monday, Comer raised concerns about Biden’s classified document scandal in connection with the Biden family business schemes. “We don’t the know the true extent of what he [Joe Biden] has done,” Comer said. “All we know is he had classified documents scattered all over the place dating back to the time as U.S. senator.”

“There is one document in particular that I can tell you from my investigation of Biden family influence peddling that we are very concerned about with respect to the document that Hunter Biden sent to officials at Burisma in Ukraine,” Comer said. “It was a government document. We are concerned that it may have been one of the classified documents.”

Comer’s investigation comes as Chung was hired as Joe Biden’s assistant after a recommendation from Hunter Biden. Chung appears in numerous email threads on Hunter’s “laptop from hell,” including Hunter’s correspondence to Chung about being hired as Joe Biden’s assistant.

According to Legistorm, Chung worked for Joe Biden until January 19, 2017, right before Joe Biden left the vice presidency. However, she told Comer she was tasked by a former White House lawyer to access the documents as recently as May 2022, contradicting statements from Joe Biden’s lawyers about the timeline of events.

The White House has failed to fully explain why Joe Biden’s lawyers were looking through the Penn Biden Center papers on November 2 when the classified documents were discovered.

Notably, the classified document scandal was leaked to CBS News on January 9, weeks after the initial trove was found by Biden’s personal lawyers in November. The establishment media has reported at least three times that Biden and the DOJ agreed to hide the scandal from public view with likely no plans to disclose it.

Joe Biden is currently under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Hur in connection with classified documents found at his Wilmington home and in his office at the Penn Biden Center.