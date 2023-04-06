Two conservative PACs are committed to spending “well over” $10 million dollars to help elect West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to the governorship, Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh said Wednesday.

Morrisey, who only announced his candidacy on Tuesday to join the crowded primary, already has the backing of the Club for Growth PAC and Black Bear PAC in the primary.

Touting the Club for Growth for spending over 100 million on House and Senate and governor’s races last cycle and being the largest independent super PAC in the country, McIntosh said in a radio interview Wednesday that Morrisey is going to be facing a bunch of well-funded candidates, so they will “end up spending at least another five.” Thus bringing them to being committed to “well over 10 million” after you include the $5 million Black Bear PAC has already committed.

“It’s all focused on getting free markets, lower taxes, less regulation, deal with inflation, stop the runaway spending,” McIntosh added.

.@club4growth supports Patrick Morrisey and Alex Mooney. Why does this organization support both politicians? David McIntosh, Preisndet of the Club for Growth PAC, discusses this with @HoppyKercheval. WATCH: https://t.co/yCFQ3nDJuy pic.twitter.com/sVlHr3KXSQ — MetroNews (@WVMetroNews) April 5, 2023

“Patrick is a solid economic conservative. He has a great track record. As Attorney General, fought and won a landmark Supreme Court case that pushed back against EPA over-regulation,” McIntosh explained. “Patrick is really committed to West Virginia. He’s run statewide before and very successful. And a recent poll showed that he would be the strongest Republican candidate in that governor’s primary.”

In mid-March, Breitbart News exclusively obtained a poll commissioned by Black Bear PAC and conducted by pollster National Research Inc., which showed Morrisey leading a crowded field by 13 percent.

The poll showed that Morrisey led the potential field at 28 percent, leading West Virginia state delegate Moore Capito — the son of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) — with 15 percent and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner at 11 percent. Everyone else’s poll was in the single digits, and 29 percent were undecided.

ὄ Double digit lead over a crowded field in a hypothetical Governor's primary. Voters seem to know I don't just talk the talk – I fight and win for West Virginia. Stay tuned.https://t.co/sEVsfrly9k — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) March 14, 2023

When Morrisey announced his candidacy on Tuesday in Harpers Ferry, he said, “I’m the only proven conservative in this race with a deep record of fighting and winning against the political elites successfully defending our West Virginia values and accomplishing the big things West Virginians care about.”

Morrisey, who has served as West Virginia’s attorney general since being elected in 2012, laid out some of the key issues he wants to work on, such as advancing educational excellence and putting more money in West Virginians’ pockets.

“West Virginia will always remain free from federal overreach and the grips of Washington, DC,” Morrisey said while reviewing his track record as West Virginia’s attorney general, noting that he has no problem going after the Biden administration. “I have defended common sense West Virginia conservative values in a way that no one else has.”

