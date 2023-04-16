A leap in donations since the announcement of criminal charges against Donald Trump has boosted his 2024 White House ambitions.

AP reports Trump has raised more than $34 million already this year with the total received after the March 30 New York indictment approaching what he garnered over the previous three months.

Trump’s latest fundraising report was due Saturday with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) reportedly showing he raised more than $18.8 million between his main campaign account and a joint fundraising account over the the first three months of the year, the campaign said.

Of that total for the Jan. 1-March 31 period, $4 million came in after Trump was indicted March 30 by a grand jury in Manhattan on charges stemming from the 2016 election.

Support by backers before and after the NYC court appearance has been open and obvious.

Watch: Supporters Cheer as Donald Trump Returns to Florida After Indictment

@sammyjoms66, Eric Trump, Greg Aselbekian via Storyful

The fundraising numbers were first reported by Politico.

Trump has dominated the GOP field in the early stages of the 2024 presidential race although the field of potential challengers is slowly growing.

Trump’s U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who announced days after Trump’s indictment was filed; and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, have all said they will be running.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) also took the next step toward a possible bid for president in 2024 by publicly announcing Wednesday his intention to form a White House Exploratory Committee, as Breitbart News reported.