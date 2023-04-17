Illegal Alien Charged with Running Over, Killing Six-Year-Old Boy on Bike

An illegal alien has been charged with running over and killing a six-year-old boy riding his bicycle in Watford City, North Dakota.

Julian Montoya, a 19-year-old illegal alien, was arrested last week and charged with negligent homicide and driving without a license after allegedly running over and killing a six-year-old boy whom local media has identified as Ian Matteo Garcia.

According to police, Garcia was in the parking lot of the Madison Heights Apartment complex with his bicycle on the night of April 8. The boy was adjusting his bicycle seat when an eyewitness said they saw Montoya speeding through the parking lot and coming from around a corner towards Garcia.

The eyewitness yelled for Garcia to quickly move, but Montoya was driving so fast that the boy did not have time and he was struck, according to police. Montoya, the eyewitness said, did not attempt to stop his vehicle.

When questioned by police, Montoya first said he did not see Garcia in the middle of the parking lot then later said that he had seen the boy but did not have time to stop the car because he was driving so fast.

After hitting and killing Garcia, Montoya told police that he went into shock and left the scene. When police arrived, though, he returned to the scene. Police said evidence at the scene shows Montoya made no attempt to brake or swerve to avoid hitting Garcia.

Montoya is now being held in McKenzie County Jail on a $1 million bail. He faces just five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for killing Garcia.

