Sen. Marsha Blackburn Endorses Donald Trump for 2024

Former President Donald Trump received a key endorsement Monday from Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), joining the junior senator from the state who endorsed him over the weekend.

“I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President and can’t wait until he’s back in the White House,” Blackburn stated via Twitter. The senator became the ninth U.S. senator to endorse Trump.

Besides endorsing the former president, Blackburn also praised Trump for his many accomplishments in the White House in his first term and indicated she could not wait for a reprise.

“Under President Trump, our economy was booming, gas prices were low, and inflation was under control. Our border was secure, our adversaries feared us, & our military was strong,” she declared.

pic.twitter.com/1M9lpBNXqI — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) April 17, 2023

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Tennessee’s other Republican senator, also endorsed Trump over the weekend, hailing him for his accomplishments.

“Under President Trump, our border was secure, our nation was energy independent, & we witnessed a Blue-Collar Boom that lifted up American workers of all backgrounds,” Hagerty tweeted on Sunday. He also praised Trump for his strong stance on China and for being pro-military and law enforcement.

“It is my honor to give my whole-hearted endorsement to Donald J. Trump to be the next President of the United States. I was honored to previously serve in his Administration,” Hagerty added.

Both Blackburn and Hagerty have been strong defenders of Trump.

As Breitbart News noted on Sunday, Hagerty’s endorsement — and now Blackburn’s endorsement — come at a key time for the former president as he reportedly delivered the keynote speech at a major Republican donor event in Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend, in addition to delivering a speech at the NRA convention in Indianapolis last Friday.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.