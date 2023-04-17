Watch Live: DOJ Press Conference to Announce Arrests, Charges in ‘Significant National Security Matter’

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will hold a press conference on Monday, April 17, “to announce arrests and charges in a significant national security matter.”

The press conference will be attended by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for national security David Newman, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI NY field office Michael J. Driscoll, and Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington field office David Sundberg.