DHS: More than 400K Convicted Criminal Border Crossers Living in U.S., Awaiting Deportation Hearings

More than 400,000 convicted criminal border crossers are living throughout the United States, after being released into the nation’s interior, while they await their deportation hearings, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data reveals.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) raised the figure with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday.

“Your budget reveals there are over five million aliens on the non-detained docket for deportation,” Marshall told Mayorkas. “Of those five million, there are over 400,000 convicted criminal aliens residing in this country.”

Indeed, DHS’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2024 details how in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “as over 5.2 million cases on the Non-Detained Docket and over 20,000 cases on the Detained docket.”

Those more than 5.2 million border crossers on the Non-Detained Docket means they are living throughout the U.S. without being in ICE custody. Some will not go before a federal immigration for five to 10 years.

Compare those 5.2 million border crossers living throughout the U.S. while they await their deportation hearings to the 3.26 million in Fiscal Year 2020 and 3.6 million in Fiscal Year 2021. The data indicates that the Biden administration has driven this non-detained border crosser population up by almost two million.

Of those 5.2 million border crossers, almost 408,000 are convicted criminals who will also wait for their deportation hearings to take place — living freely throughout the U.S. in the meantime.

“As of the first quarter of FY 2023, there were 407,983 convicted criminal noncitizens on the NonDetained Docket,” the DHS budget request states. “Law enforcement officer case workload associated with the Non-Detained Docket is increasing at a pace unmatched by growth in the number of law enforcement officer staff resources required to manage the docket.”

