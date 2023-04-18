A strong plurality of Arizona Republicans wants Kari Lake as the state’s Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in 2024, according to a hypothetical primary poll.

The poll conducted by J.L. Partners shows that 38 percent of Republicans and leaners would back Lake in a crowded field, though she has not announced a bid for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-AZ) seat. She places nearly 30 points ahead of Karrin Taylor Robson — her rival from last year’s GOP gubernatorial primary — at 10 percent of support in second place.

Another eight percent of respondents say they would back Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, who is the first Republican to enter the fray after announcing his candidacy last week. Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters, Arizona’s GOP Senate nominee from last year, comes in fourth with seven percent of support. Four percent of participants would back Abe Hamadeh after an extremely close general election contest in last year’s attorney general’s race, which Democrat Kris Mayes won after a recount.

Jim Lamon earns three percent of support after placing second in last year’s U.S. senate primary in the Grand Canyon State, and two percent have another potential candidate in mind. Another 29 percent are undecided.

Lake, a former Fox 10 Phoenix anchor who exited the news industry due to liberal bias, leads with registered Republicans who support former President Donald Trump for president. Of the 47 percent of Republicans who back Trump in another aspect of the survey, 58 percent say they would back Lake. Lamb comes in second with nine percent of the demographic, followed by Masters at eight percent and Hamadeh at five percent.

Trump endorsed Lake, Masters, and Hamadeh in their respective primaries last year.

Lake and Taylor Robson both take 13 percent of the registered Republicans who back DeSantis. Eight percent of the population say they would vote for Lamb, four percent would rally behind Masters, and three percent support would cast a ballot for Lamon.

The poll also gauged a potential head-to-head primary between Lake and Lamb. In that scenario, Lake takes 54 percent of support to Lamb’s 22 percent. Another 24 percent are undecided.

J.L. Partners sampled “550 registered Republicans and undeclared voters who would request a ballot” in the Republican presidential primary between April 10 and April 12. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.2 percent.