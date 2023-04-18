Poll: Most Americans Say U.S Headed on the Wrong Track

Most Americans agree the U.S. is headed on the “wrong track,” a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found.

The survey, conducted April 9-13, found 61 percent asserting that the country is headed on the “wrong track.” Thirty-five percent said it is headed in the “right direction,” and five percent remain unsure.

Interestingly, Democrats remain split when it comes to the direction of the country under President Biden’s leadership, as 47 percent believe the country is headed in the right direction and 47 percent believe it is headed on the wrong track.

Most Republicans and independents, 72 percent and 65 percent, respectively, believe the country is headed down the wrong track.

The survey also found half across the board at least somewhat disapproving of Biden, compared to 48 percent who at least somewhat approve. Most Republicans and independents disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

The survey was taken among 1,588 likely voters and has a +/- 2 percent margin of error.

The Rasmussen Reports survey coincides with the results of a CBS News/YouGov poll showing 97 percent of Americans expressing concern over the economy in President Joe Biden’s America.

While Biden’s shaky economy was the top issue among Americans, inflation and crime were a close second. Ninety-five percent said Biden’s inflation was an important concern, along with crime, followed by health care (94 percent) and government spending (91 percent). In contrast, only 79 percent said the issue of abortion was important. For months, Biden’s economy has been the most important issue, according to CBS News polling. In January, 97 percent said Biden’s economy was an important issue, a tie with inflation. Crime came in a close second with 94 percent. Abortion was well down the list at 81 percent. Economic concerns have continued to be relevant as inflation has soared. In 2022, Biden’s 40-year-high inflation cost American households an average of $5,200 extra, or $433 per month, according to Bloomberg. A CNBC Your Money Financial Confidence survey revealed Tuesday that 70 percent of Americans feel financially stressed in Biden’s America.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump continues to emerge as the clear frontrunner in the hypothetical Republican primary race — in both national polls and state level surveys.

“Well, I’m honored,” Trump told Breitbart News. “Sadly, I have to say part of it is because the country is doing so poorly. I wish it were for other reasons.”

“They saw how we did, and now they see the country doing so poorly and so pathetically. We’re not respected by anybody. You have wars all over. Ukraine and Russia never would have happened if I were president — zero chance. It looks like China is going to happen with Taiwan. That never would have happened. And inflation never would have happened,” Trump continued. “It was caused by energy prices more than anything else.”

“So many of these things were just self-imposed foolish mistakes — stupid mistakes beyond anything anyone has ever seen before,” Trump added.