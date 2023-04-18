White House Claims Hunter Biden Paid Own Way to Ireland: ‘No There, There’

Hunter Biden and Valerie Biden Owens, President Joe Biden’s trusted sister, paid their own way to Ireland for a vacation, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed during Tuesday’s press briefing.

When questioned whether they paid their own share for the nearly week-long vacation abroad, Jean-Pierre responded, “Yeah.”

“This is not unusual,” she said smiling. “This is not the first time that families have traveled with presidents.”

“There is nothing. There is no ‘there,’ ‘there,'” she said to indicate no wrongdoing.

Hunter and Valerie Biden Owens were spotted traveling on Air Force One during his father’s trip to Ireland. They were also publicly seen multiple times throughout the trip that contained meetings with foreign leaders.

At one stop, Joe Biden said he was “proud” of his son Hunter and Valerie Biden Owens — both of whom are key players in the family influence peddling operation currently under multiple investigations.

A video shows Hunter and Valerie turning around to wave at the slowly applauding crowd.

Republicans slammed Hunter’s appearance on the trip. “I’m sure he’ll make another corrupt deal using his daddy’s name and make sure he kicks back 10% for ‘the big guy,’” Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) told Breitbart News.

“The fact that Hunter is still walking the streets as a free man, instead of being locked behind bars, is the most illuminating example of the two-tiered justice system we have here in the U.S.,” he said.

In 2011, Hunter and his family’s business associates sought to invest in Irish businesses while Joe Biden was vice president. Two years later, Hunter scheduled a trip to Dublin, Ireland, from March 20, 2013 to March 22, 2013, according to a 2020 Senate report.

During the trip, he was enrolled as a protectee and received armed protection from the Secret Service, the report states.

It is unclear if any business deals were ever consummated with an Irish entity.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.