President Joe Biden boarded a flight to Ireland on Tuesday with two integral members of the Biden family.

Speaking with reporters before the flight, Joe Biden said the trip to Ireland was scheduled for “making sure the Irish accords and the Windsor Agreement stay in place – keep the peace.” The trip coincides with the 1998 signing of the Good Friday Agreement that ended the conflict in Northern Ireland that lasted for about 30 years.

Images of the departure show Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and Hunter Biden also boarding the flight with the president to Ireland. Both Valerie and Hunter Biden are key business associates in the Biden’s international business schemes.

Valerie is chair of the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware, which received more than $6.7 million in anonymous donations from China, including direct funding from the Chinese government — all after Joe Biden set up a program under his name, Breitbart News first reported in February.

Email exchanges between Valerie, Hunter, and business associates show the Biden family planned to cash in on the family name at the universities’ Biden Institute. The emails also reveal the business partners discussing ways to carefully distance Joe from financial documents outlining the deal. Breitbart News first reported in March:

In a series of email exchanges that included Hunter Biden, Valerie Biden Owens (Joe’s sister who called Hunter Biden the “central person” in the UD plans), two of Owens’s daughters (Joe’s nieces), and various Biden business associates, they discussed ways that they could benefit from Biden’s academic ventures and having “the Biden Foundation” or a “family member” sign a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) “on behalf of the VP.” Emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop show that UD and Team Biden negotiated ways to compensate Biden family members, including Joe Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens.

The Biden Institute is also a facet of Joe Biden’s classified document scandal. The FBI searched the University of Delaware for Joe Biden’s mishandled classified documents and retrieved materials from two separate locations, CNN reported in February.

It is not the first time Joe Biden has taken family members abroad. Hunter has taken 411 trips across 29 countries between 2009 and the middle of 2014, according to Secret Service travel records obtained by Judicial Watch.

One of the 411 trips was to Beijing, China, in 2013 under the “trappings” of a family vacation. Ten days after the visit to China, Hunter secured a ten percent interest in BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed investment fund co-founded with Chinese private equity executive Jonathan Li.

BHR Partners’ website boasts 15 billion RMB in various portfolio companies, translating to more than two billion USD.

Hunter has allegedly divested his ten percent interest in the fund, his lawyer claimed in November 2021. The business license for Hunter’s company—founded in Washington, DC—which holds the ten percent stake in BHR Partners, Skaneateles LLC, was revoked upon dissolution in September 2021, many months after Joe Biden assumed office.

It is unknown who purchased the ten percent stake or where Hunter’s ten percent share was transferred. Chinese records show Skaneateles still owns ten percent in BHR Partner.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY), who is investigating the Biden family for nine violations, has demanded the president’s son disclose troves of documents and communications relevant to Skaneateles LLC.

According to Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer, Hunter’s Chinese business ventures yielded about $25 million from Chinese businessmen tied to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from Hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing even to have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.