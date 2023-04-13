Republican lawmakers on Thursday slammed President Joe Biden for allowing Hunter Biden to travel with him to Ireland.

Hunter, who is infamous for peddling his last name for profit, was brought to Ireland for a days-long excursion across the country, while his father holds official business with world leaders.

This is not the first time Joe Biden has brought Hunter abroad. Hunter took 411 trips across 29 countries between 2009 and the middle of 2014, according to Secret Service travel records obtained by Judicial Watch.

Hunter’s latest excursion to Ireland has raised alarms that Hunter may be conducting more business deals.

“I’m sure he’ll make another corrupt deal using his daddy’s name and make sure he kicks back 10% for ‘the big guy,'” Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) told Breitbart News.

“The fact that Hunter is still walking the streets as a free man, instead of being locked behind bars, is the most illuminating example of the two-tiered justice system we have here in the U.S.,” he added.

GOP House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told Breitbart News that Hunter’s previous business deals have compromised the president.

“Bringing his son Hunter on an official trip to Ireland and giving him access to Air Force One should concern every American,” she said. “House Republicans are shining a light on this corruption, and I am committed to ensuring that the entire Biden Crime Family is held accountable for compromising our national security.”

On one of Hunter’s 411 trips abroad, he stopped with Joe Biden in Beijing, China. Ten days after the 2013 visit, Hunter secured a ten percent interest in BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed investment fund. According to his lawyer in November 2021, Hunter divested his ten percent interest in the fund.

It is unclear who purchased the ten percent stake or where Hunter’s ten percent share was transferred. The business license for Hunter’s company, founded in Washington, DC, which holds the ten percent stake in BHR Partners, Skaneateles LLC, was revoked upon dissolution in September 2021, many months after Joe Biden assumed office.

Chinese records show Skaneateles still owns ten percent of BHR Partners.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), appearing on Fox News, said it is embarrassing for the United States to have Hunter travel worldwide with the president.

“The United States is not for sale. This is not the kind of thing that we can allow to go on,” she said. “The Oversight Committee, we are going to follow the facts wherever they take us. And we just got all of these suspicious activity reports.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) raised similar concerns on Twitter: “Hunter Biden should not be on foreign trips with Joe Biden while under federal investigation.”

“Is this really the image America wants to project to the world?” she questioned.

Despite the national security concerns, Biden praised his son by telling Ireland that he is “proud” of Hunter. A video shows Hunter turning around to wave at the slowly applauding crowd:

Biden in Ireland: "I'm here with my sister, Valerie, and my younger son, Hunter Biden. Stand up, guys. I'm proud of you." pic.twitter.com/G5GfnUD7iR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023

Hunter Biden has arrived at Áras an Uachtaráin in Ireland ahead of Joe Biden's meeting with the Irish president pic.twitter.com/5mQUBkK0mL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 13, 2023

Joe Biden arrives in Dublin, Ireland — accompanied by Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/xD15aujj0K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023

