Alfredo Ortiz: Job Creators Network Will File Suit to Block Biden’s EPA Electric Vehicle Mandate

Alfredo Ortiz, the president and CEO of Job Creators Network, announced in an op-ed for Fox News that his organization is mounting a legal challenge against the Biden administration’s latest regulatory push for electric vehicles (EVs).

Last week, the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed the strictest tailpipe emissions regulation in the agency’s history. The proposal would require that up to two-thirds of all vehicles sold in the United States be electric by 2032.

Ortiz’s Job Creators Network is challenging the legality of this regulatory push.

“When finalized, Job Creators Network Foundation’s Legal Action Fund plans to file suit to block this executive overreach that runs afoul of the Supreme Court’s ‘major questions doctrine,’” he writes. “This precedent, set last year, holds that only Congress has the power to make sweeping changes to the American economy – such as forcing the electrification of the auto industry in nine years – when existing federal statutes aren’t clear.”

Ortiz’s op-ed explains the economic impracticality of Biden’s EV policy, its unpopularity with consumers, and its danger to the environment it purports to protect.

He writes:

Even with hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars, American consumers haven’t warmed to electric vehicles. Only half to two-thirds of electric car owners purchase electric again – a terrible customer retention rate. And even this figure is juiced by the only popular electric car manufacturer, Tesla, whose owner almost never return to conventional cars. […] Nearly half of the world’s copper and 60% of lithium, needed for electric cars’ lithium-ion batteries, are processed in China. Yet, again, the Biden administration lies by claiming the emissions regulation will “strengthen American energy security” by making the country less reliant on oil. Which energy source would you rather the country be reliant on: 1) oil, which we have more than enough of at home if the government would get out of the way, or 2) rare earth metals that don’t exist in the U.S.?

The “kicker,” Ortiz argues, is that this push for electric vehicles “would actually be bad for the environment.”

“Consider that 70% of cobalt needed for lithium-ion batteries comes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where children hand dig in crowded, primitive mines to try to service the West’s insatiable demand,” he notes.

