Illegal Alien Accused of Raping Woman While Holding Boxcutter to Her Throat

An illegal alien is accused of raping a woman in Henry County, Indiana,

while holding a boxcutter to her throat.

Jose Diaz Solano, a 27-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony rape as well as burglary, criminal confinement, and battery with a deadly weapon, among other charges, after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home and raped her.

According to police, on April 15, a woman reported to police that she was asleep at her home when Solano broke in and raped her while holding a boxcutter to her throat. When she tried to call 911, she told police, Solano knocked her cell phone out of her hand and cursed at her.

Eventually, the woman said she ran away from an intoxicated Solano, hiding in an abandoned house until flagging down police officers nearby and reporting the incident. The woman was then taken to a nearby hospital.

When police searched the woman’s home, they found blood on the woman’s bed and a blood-stained boxcutter. Also found was Solano’s wallet, which contained multiple Mexican IDs.

Solano was taken into custody by police and allegedly admitted to having sex with the woman but denied raping her.

The illegal alien is being held on a nearly $14,000 cash bail in the Henry County Jail.

