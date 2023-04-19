New Hampshire Poll: Trump Leads GOP Nomination by 33 Points

A poll out of New Hampshire shows former President Donald Trump leading the GOP nomination in the state by 33 points.

Sampling 623 registered Republicans and undeclared voters in the state with a 3.9 percent margin of error, the JL Partners Poll showed the former president with 51 percent of support, a full 33 points ahead of his likely challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 18 percent.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu stands in third place with 10 percent of support. In a two-way race between Trump and DeSantis, the former president leads by 20 points — 53 percent to 33 percent.

New Hampshire 2024: Trump holds 33-point lead for Republican Nomination Trump — 51%

DeSantis — 18%

Sununu — 10%

Cheney — 4%

Haley — 4%

Pence — 2%

T. Scott — 1%

Ramaswamy — 1% 2-Way:

Trump — 53%

DeSantis — 33%@JLPartnersPolls | 04/2-11 | 623 LVhttps://t.co/44UN3G16EC pic.twitter.com/7TzTX2LxKA — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 18, 2023

Former President Donald Trump has maintained a solid lead which only accelerated after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted the former president over alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. As Breitbart News reported Tuesday, a new Morning Consult Poll shows Trump leading the pack by 29 points.

The survey found 53 percent of Republican primary voters supporting Trump in the 2024 primary, representing a three-point decrease for the former president over the last week following his initial post-indictment boost. DeSantis, who dropped from 26 percent to 23 percent this last week, has now ticked back up with 24 percent support. In other words, Trump has returned to his 29-point lead, which he saw two weeks ago. Last week, he led DeSantis by 33 points — his greatest lead recorded in the survey. No other potential challenger comes remotely close, as former Vice President Mike Pence comes in third place with seven percent. Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley came in fourth place with four percent support, followed by anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (three percent), former Rep. Liz Cheney (two percent), Sen. Tim Scott (two percent), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, (one percent), and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (one percent).

When up against President Joe Biden in the general election, the jury is still out on who holds the best position to unseat the current president. Some polls have shown the former president to be leading Biden in battleground states (or closely trailing) while others have put DeSantis in the lead.

Either way, as POLITICO recently profiled, Biden has little popularity among Americans.