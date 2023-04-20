‘Just a Sh-tshow’: Senators React After DOD Briefing on Pentagon Leaks

Senators expressed frustration after receiving a classified briefing on Wednesday from top Biden administration officials on the Pentagon leaks, saying there were many questions left to be answered, according to a report.

“It’s just a sh–show,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said, according to the report by NBC News. “I didn’t get a very good explanation of how this could happen,” he said, adding, “I’m just as confused now as I was before the briefing.”

“I would, by and large, typify it as bureaucratic gobbledygook,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), a member of the Homeland Security Committee, said, according to the news outlet.

It was not just Republican senators who expressed exasperation.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), another member of the Homeland Security Committee, said, “I remain deeply unhappy and unsatisfied.” according to NBC News. “My impression coming out of that meeting is too many people have too much access to too much information without safeguards or guardrails.”

And Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) reportedly said, “I think we need a lot more information than we currently have.”

An aide told NBC News that the briefing for senators, which took place in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility in the basement of the Capitol, was conducted by National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Christopher Grady, and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Many questions remained unanswered weeks after the New York Times first reported that dozens of classified Pentagon documents were leaked and posted to the internet as far back as December

The leaked classified documents revealed pessimistic assessments of the strength of Ukraine’s military and progress on the Ukraine War as well as purported revelations that the U.S. is spying on allies and partners and secret deliberations on whether to send weapons to Ukraine.

The FBI arrested Massachusetts Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Jack Teixeira, an IT specialist, as the suspected leaker, but little is publicly known about how he may have accessed and leaked the documents and whether others were involved.

In addition, the Pentagon admitted earlier this week they are not sure what documents and how many have been leaked. Officials have gone into overdrive trying to contain the damage from the leaks to allies and partners, as well as to United States intelligence gathering efforts.

