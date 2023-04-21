DOJ: Tech Manufacturer Discriminated Against Qualified Americans, Hired Foreign H-1B Visa Workers Instead

Micron Technology, which manufactures semiconductor products, including USB flash drives, discriminated against qualified Americans when hiring and instead imported foreign H-1B visa workers to take jobs in the United States, a Department of Justice (DOJ) settlement states.

An American filed a complaint against Micron, saying the multi-billion-dollar corporation had failed to consider him for a position, despite his qualifications, and ended up hiring a foreign H-1B visa worker instead.

A settlement between Micron and the DOJ determined that the corporation had indeed illegally discriminated against the qualified American professional in favor of a foreign H-1B visa worker.

Through the years, Micron has hired thousands of H-1B employees.

“Companies cannot unlawfully discriminate against a job applicant because they prefer to hire someone with a different citizenship or immigration status,” the DOJ’s Kristen Clarke said in a statement.

As part of the settlement, Micron will have to provide $85,000 worth of back pay to the American professional who was discriminated against. The corporation will also be monitored by DOJ investigators for two years.

For years, Breitbart News has chronicled the abuses against white-collar American professionals as a result of the H-1B visa program. There are about 650,000 H-1B visa foreign workers in the U.S. at any given moment. Americans are often laid off in the process and forced to train their foreign replacements, as highlighted by Breitbart News.

Most recently, Breitbart News reported Silicon Valley’s biggest tech corporations are continuing to lay off tens of thousands of American employees as they import more than 34,000 foreign H-1B visa workers to take United States science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) jobs.

Every year, more than half a million American graduates enter the STEM workforce looking for high-paying jobs with good benefits packages. Their chances of landing such a job are cut significantly with the annual inflow of tens of thousands of foreign H-1B visa workers who will compete directly against them in the white-collar labor market.

Nearly all H-1B visa reforms imposed by former President Trump have been reversed by President Joe Biden. In 2021, for example, Biden allowed corporations that had been denied foreign H-1B visa workers by the Trump administration to reapply.

