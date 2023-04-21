When Heinerscheid took over as Vice President of marketing, she claimed the brand was “on the decline,” and called Bud Light “fratty” and “out-of-touch,” insisting that the company’s approach needed to change.

“This month I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever — a can with my face on it!” Mulvaney said.

“Check out my Instagram story to see how you can enjoy March Madness with Bud Light and maybe win some money too,”Mulvaney added. “Love ya. Cheers! Go Team! Whatever team you love, I love too!”

Watch Below:

As Breitbart News reported last week, Anheuser-Busch has lost more than $6 billion in market value in the days following its promotional partnership with Mulvaney, with its shares falling amid a nationwide backlash against Bud Light.

Additionally, a recent Rasmussen poll revealed that 54 percent of American adults now support the boycott of Anheuser-Busch after the company’s decision to use Mulvaney to promote Bud Light.

Meanwhile, an Economist/YouGov survey has found that about one-third of Americans believe society has “gone too far” in accepting transgenderism.

