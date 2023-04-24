Freshman House Democrat Eric Sorensen (D-IL) claimed that he voted with Republicans on a resolution aimed at blocking rule changes to policing in Washington, DC, only so the GOP could not use it “against [him] in the next election.”

Sorensen was one of the 14 House Democrats to vote with Republicans on the resolution to block changes to policing in D.C., where he works; however, the congressman appears to have voted with the House GOP only so he would not be attacked about it in the next election — not because he believed in the bill.

The Republican-backed resolution was to nullify D.C. policing reform legislation prohibiting officers from using certain neck restraints, requiring additional procedures for body camera footage, and making police discipline records more public.

In a series of tweets responding to various accounts last week, Sorensen seemed to suggest the reason he voted as he did was to receive less backlash from Republicans in the next election, and accused the GOP of “wasting” his time because he had to show up and vote on their “messaging bills.”

In response to one account asking him to explain his vote, he replied with a link to an article about messaging bills and stated, “Google ‘messaging bills.’ I’ve been in contact with the White House, and this bill has no chance of being signed. [Republicans] know that, and now they can’t use this vote against me in the next election.”

Sorensen was more than likely referring to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) targeting vulnerable Democrats and newly elected Democrats for being soft on crime.

Another Twitter user suggested that the real “message” Sorensen is sending to people is that he would vote for something he does not believe in order to stay in office. “That’s a hell of a message,” the user added.

The congressman then claimed, “The people in my district know who I am. I hope you’ll consider running for office where you are,” before another user mentioned, “You aren’t supposed to publicly admit something was a messaging vote.”

“I’ll always tell it like it is. The [Republicans] are specifically wasting our time with these bills, trying to divide us by going extreme and avoiding the real problems the people sent us here to do,” the congressman added. “If you have a chance, watch the last 15 seconds of the floor speech I gave this week.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.