Susan Rice Among Biden Officials Accused of Ignoring Labor Trafficking Pipeline of Migrant Children in U.S.

President Joe Biden’s Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice, reportedly set to step down from her position at the end of next month, is among a number of White House officials accused of ignoring a surge of unaccompanied alien children (UACs) being labor trafficked into United States jobs.

This week, reports have circulated that Rice will be leaving her domestic policy adviser role at the White House, with her last day being May 26.

Those reports come as Rice was named in a scathing New York Times piece detailing how the Biden administration has all-out “ignored” warnings about a labor trafficking pipeline that has resulted in UACs being forced into brutal jobs after being released into the United States interior.

Rice, according to the Times, “was at the center of the migrant children crisis” occurring at the southern border. For UACs, their route into the United States relies on a brief stay with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) before being sent to live with an adult sponsor.

In only 37 percent of cases, UACs are placed with their parents already living in the United States.

Though Rice and her team were repeatedly warned about the UAC labor trafficking pipeline, sources told the Times, the warnings were ignored:

In the summer of 2021, near the height of the crush at the border, H.H.S. managers wrote a memo detailing their worry about increasing reports that children were working alongside their sponsors, a sign of possible labor trafficking. That memo reached Ms. Rice and her team. [Emphasis added] Around the same time, the team was told about concerns over a large group of children who had been released to one city in Alabama, according to six current and former staff members. The situation was the subject of frequent updates as H.H.S. sent case managers to the city to check on children, and coordinated with the Labor Department and Homeland Security Investigations to look into whether they were working in poultry plants. [Emphasis added]

Similarly, in February, the Times revealed that HHS officials have lost contact with more than 85,000 UACs after they were turned over to sponsors living throughout the United States interior. Many of the UACs have ended up in the labor trafficking pipeline.

Rice and her team, the Times noted, “learned that H.H.S. could not reach a growing number of migrant children just a month after their release” all the way back in late 2021 — more than a year before it would be reported to the public.

In another case, Rice and her team were reportedly briefed regularly for months about a case where HHS officials discovered that UACs had been trafficked into cleaning jobs. White House officials claim they were not aware of any rise in UAC labor trafficking until this year.

Also implicated is Biden’s HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Last month, Becerra testified to the Senate that he had “no idea” whether HHS had lost track of 85,000 UACs in the United States, suggesting he “never heard that number of 85,000 … it doesn’t sound at all to be realistic.”

Since Biden took office, a quarter of a million UACs have been resettled with sponsors across American communities. The majority, 64 to 66 percent, are boys, while 72 percent of all UACs are 15 to 18 years old. Only 15 to 16 percent of UACs are babies, toddlers, and pre-teens.

