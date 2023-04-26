Former President Donald Trump holds a massive 32-point lead over the 2024 Republican presidential primary field, including declared and hypothetical candidates, according to the latest Fox News poll.

Trump received 53 percent support among registered Republican primary voters. Trump’s second closest challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has not yet declared his candidacy, received 21 percent support.

2024 National Republican Primary Trump — 53% (+32)

DeSantis — 21%

Pence — 6%

Haley — 4%

Ramaswamy — 3%

Cheney — 2%

T. Scott — 2%

Abbot — 1%

Christie — 1%

Sununu — 1%

Elder — 1% Since February, Trump is up 10 points, while DeSantis is down 7. Fox News (A-) | Apr 21-24 | RVs pic.twitter.com/Cet4IyHu3z — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 26, 2023

Notably, Trump has increased his support by ten percent since February, while DeSantis has dropped seven points.

No other candidate polled in double digits. Former Vice President Mike Pence came in at third place with six percent support, while declared candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy received four and three percent, respectively.

“At the moment, Trump’s position in the Republican contest is only marginally worse than Biden’s position in the Democratic contest,” Republican pollster Daron Shaw said. “That’s likely to change, but it underscores the reticence of partisans on either side to risk moving away from the frontrunner.”

The Fox News survey also found that 44 percent of voters have a favorable view of Biden, down ten points since April 2021.

“Biden’s declining favorability among women and younger voters could be problematic if it leads to lower turnout next November,” Democrat pollster Chris Anderson said. “But with the Republican candidates trying to out extreme each other on abortion, guns and LGBT issues, it will become crystal clear to these constituencies that a vote for Biden is essential to the issues they care about.”

Trump’s favorability rating sits one percent below Biden at 43 percent among all voters. However, 80 percent of Republicans have a favorable view of Trump. Trump has the highest net positive rating among Republicans, with a favorable score of +61 points, compared to DeSantis’s +48 points.

Fox News surveyed 1,004 registered voters between April 21 to April 24. The survey’s margin of error is ±3 percent.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.