Elites Mock Tucker Carlson at Nerd Prom White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Hollywood stars and Washington, DC, elites mocked former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday.

President Joe Biden was one of the speakers who took a shot at Carlson after he parted ways with Fox News this week.

“The truth is, we really have a record to be proud of. Vaccinated the nation, transform the economy, earned historic legislative victories, and midterm results. But the job isn’t finished,” Biden told the crowd of D.C. elites. “I mean, it is finished for Tucker Carlson.”

The crowd audibly groaned at Biden’s joke.

“What are you ‘wooing’ about like that? Like, do you think that’s not reasonable? Give me a break. Give me a break,” Biden added.

Roy Wood Jr., the dinner’s keynote speaker, made several jokes about Carlson.

In one joke, he alluded to Carlson’s former show as being a “fake news program.”

“Scandals have been devouring careers this year. The Untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job. Some people celebrate it. But to Tucker’s staff, I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling. I work at The Daily Show. So I, too, have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program,” Wood Jr. joked.

He then compared Carlson to the racist “white power” movement.

Wood Jr. said:

Tucker got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules. Text message stuff. I don’t know what Vanderpump Rules is about. Watched it a couple of times, my friends told me it’s like BMF but for white people. Was that Succession? No, Succession is Power for white people. No, Tucker Carlson is power for white people. No, that’s white power. You know what, never mind. Don’t worry about that.

“We got to get Tucker back on the air, Mr. President, because right now there’s millions of Americans that don’t even know why they hate you,” Wood Jr. added.

Wood Jr. claimed Carlson “shattered the asshole ceiling” with his departure from Fox News.

“I think that we should give credit where credit is due. Tucker Carlson is the first host to get fired from Fox News for something that’s only partially about how he treats women. That’s progress. He shattered the asshole ceiling,” Wood Jr. said.

Roy Wood Jr. goes after both former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson and former CNN anchor Don Lemon at the #WHCD pic.twitter.com/vVO5wM54yH — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 30, 2023

