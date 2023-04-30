Report: Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Calendar Names CIA Director as Contact

Documents reportedly indicate the number of individuals connected to Jeffrey Epstein after he became a convicted sex offender is bigger than previously known, but the reason for the meetings remains unclear.

The Wall Street Journal set out in an article published Sunday:

William Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency since 2021, had three meetings scheduled with Epstein in 2014, when he was deputy secretary of state, the documents show. They first met in Washington and then Mr. Burns visited Epstein’s townhouse in Manhattan.

Kathryn Ruemmler, a White House counsel under President Barack Obama, had dozens of meetings with Epstein in the years after her White House service and before she became a top lawyer at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in 2020. He also planned for her to join a 2015 trip to Paris and a 2017 visit to Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean.

In August 2019, Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell after he reportedly hung himself. He had been charged the month prior regarding sex-trafficking charges, Breitbart News noted at the time.

“The news of his suicide comes weeks after authorities found the disgraced billionaire semi-conscious in his jail cell. At the time, Epstein was in a fetal position with marks around his neck, signifying a failed suicide attempt,” the outlet said.

Per the Journal report, President of Bard College Leon Botstein asked Epstein to visit the campus and Epstein reportedly brought several young women with him.

In addition, well-known professor and political activist Noam Chomsky in 2015 was supposed to fly with Epstein to his Manhattan townhouse for dinner.

The outlet noted that none of their names appeared in Epstein’s now public contact list: