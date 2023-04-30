Stephen Moore: I ‘Salute’ Kevin McCarthy for Passing ‘Very Good’ Debt Ceiling Plan

Stephen Moore, the cofounder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, saluted Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Breitbart News Saturday, saying he crafted a “very good” bill.

Moore, who admitted that he has not always seen eye to eye with McCarthy on policy over the years, told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that McCarthy achieved a monumental feat by passing a debt ceiling bill while he could only afford a few Republican defections from the vote.

Moore said, “I think Kevin McCarthy has done an amazing job, I have to salute him. It’s not easy when you have a three or four seat majority in the House of Representatives.”

Moore said that he called for several important planks to a debt ceiling bill to help combat inflation and rein in President Joe Biden’s spending.

He continued, “This is a very good bill. When I met with House leadership a month ago, I told them there are three or four things you have to do. One, is you have to get rid of the 80,000 new IRS agents, we can’t live with that because we as conservatives know, this is going to be weaponized against conservatives and Republicans.”

He added, “We got to get rid of the idiotic student loan forgiveness plan. Americans have to pay more taxes to pay for people that didn’t pay back their loans.”

He added that it is “pretty obvious” that we have to put a cap on spending, and that allowing more drilling would boost the economy, help American workers, and lower the deficit.

Although the bill was slightly changed from the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) initial score of the bill, the Republican debt ceiling plan would likely cut trillions of dollars off of the deficit. The original draft, if passed, would likely lower the deficit by $4.8 trillion over ten years.

Boyle mentioned that Moore also confounded leftist “Patriotic Millionaires,” such as Disney heiress Abigail Disney and former BlackRock executive Morris Pearl, by offering that they sign a pledge allowing them to voluntarily pay higher taxes:

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.