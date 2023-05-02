Most Republican voters prefer a 2024 presidential candidate who “challenges woke ideas,” a recent CBS/YouGov survey found.

The survey asked likely GOP primary voters to identify what they are looking for in a candidate.

Overall, 85 percent said they would like a nominee who “challenges woke ideas,” while 66 percent said they want someone who “opposes any gun restrictions.” Over half — 61 percent — also said they would prefer a candidate who “says Trump won in 2020,” and 57 percent prefer a Republican candidate who “makes liberals angry.”

The survey also showed 58 percent indicating support for Trump in the hypothetical GOP primary, while 22 percent said the same of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. No other potential challenger comes close, as former Vice President Mike Pence and anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy tied for third place with five percent support each.

Notably, the survey found 30 percent “considering” supporting DeSantis, but that still would not bring him to Trump’s 58 percent. Another 18 percent are “considering” supporting Trump as well.

The majority of those who said they are supporting Trump in the GOP primary, 94 percent, said they are doing so based on his past performance as president and well as his status as fighting for people like them. Eighty-four percent also remain confident that Trump would defeat Biden, and 82 percent like the way the former president “deals with political opponents.”

The survey, taken April 27-29, has a +/- 5.4 percent margin of error and comes as Trump increases criticisms of DeSantis, who has yet to reveal his political intentions. However, according to reports, DeSantis is waiting until after Florida’s legislative session to make an announcement, and that session ends this week — May 5.

When asked about his potential candidacy during his recent foreign trip, DeSantis told reporters, “If there’s any announcements, those will come at the appropriate time.”

Trump has continued to hit DeSantis on Truth Social.

“DeSanctimonious had a failed campaign when he was running for Governor – He was ready to drop out, was WAY behind. Then I Endorsed him and he went big league, but artificially, up,” Trump said on Monday.

“The real DeSanctus, however, is the guy we are all watching crash a burn – A really bad politician. Enjoy the trip, Ron!” he exclaimed: