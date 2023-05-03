California State Sen. Dave Min (D), who is running for California’s 47th Congressional district and is endorsed by Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), announced he was “cited” with a misdemeanor for driving under the influence on Tuesday.

“Last night I was cited for a misdemeanor for driving under the influence. My decision to drive last night was irresponsible,” Min wrote in a Facebook post. “I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions.”

“To my family, constituents and supporters, I am so deeply sorry. I know I need to do better. I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and in Washington,” he added.

Min launched his candidacy for Porter’s seat in January, weeks after Porter announced she would seek Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) seat in a highly contentious Senate race with Golden State Democrat heavyweights Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Barbara Lee (D-CA).

Porter endorsed Min the day he announced his candidacy, as the Hill reported.

“State Senator Dave Min will be a fantastic member of Congress, and I trust him to keep this critical swing seat Blue as we work to take back the House of Representatives in 2024,” she said. “Dave has proven that he can win in this area while delivering on a progressive agenda with real results.”

The legal trouble could translate into political woe for Democrats as Porter barely won the district over Republican Scott Baugh last year with 51.7 percent of the vote to his 48.3 percent.

She relied on a $26 million fundraising machine last year, shelling out $18.5 million in advertising alone, as Politico’s Brittany Gibson noted. Conversely, Baugh raised only $3 million, a third of which was spent on advertisements.

Baugh has already announced his candidacy for 2024, as has businessman Max Ukropina. Early last month, Baugh revealed he raised $528,800 in the first fundraising quarter, and Ukropina said on April 17 that he brought in $152,000 in the first week of his campaign.

“I’m thankful that law enforcement was able to intervene and glad that no one was hurt,” Ukropina said in a written statement to Breitbart News. “It’s incredibly disappointing to see career politicians behave this way while representing us in Sacramento. It’s yet another reminder that Orange County deserves new leadership, which is why I am running for Congress.”

Breitbart News did not immediately receive a response from Baugh’s campaign asking for comment.

Fred Whitaker serves as the Republican party Chairman in Orange County, California, which is within the 47th District. In January, he said that the seat is the party chapter’s “top target,” as Breitbart News reported.