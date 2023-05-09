Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who pledged last summer to “do whatever it takes” to stop former President Donald Trump from retaking the White House, rolled out an anti-Trump video advertisement in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Cheney’s PAC, The Great Task, paid for the ad “Risk,” which first aired Tuesday morning, as NBC News reported. Cheney does not appear in the effort but narrates as footage from the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots plays throughout the majority of the ad.

“Donald Trump is the only president in American history who has refused to guarantee the peaceful transfer of power,” Cheney, who co-chaired the now-defunct January 6 Select Committee, says. “He lost the election, and he knew it. He betrayed millions of Americans by telling them the election was stolen. He ignored the ruling of dozens of courts.”

She later states that Trump “is unfit for office” and “a risk America can never take again.”

The promotional piece comes a day before Trump participates in a CNN Townhall at Saint Anselm’s College in Manchester.

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY), who challenged and trounced then-incumbent Rep. Cheney in last year’s Republican primary by a margin of 113,079 to 49,339, slammed Cheney in a statement regarding the advertisement shared in a press release via email.

“There is one person who Republican voters wish would go away, and it’s not Donald Trump. It’s Liz Cheney,” Hageman said. “In Wyoming in 2022, we rejected the idea that a woman from Virginia could tell us what we should think, and the voters of New Hampshire will do that in 2024 as well.”

She added:

Her personal vendetta against President Trump knows no bounds, and she’s proven it once again with this ad. She’s taking the donations she’s gotten from Democrats and throwing them away on ineffective TV ads to settle a personal score. She might as well be setting the money on fire, because it won’t work, just like all her other attempts to silence President Trump.

Immediately after Cheney’s abysmal performance in the primary, she appeared to compare herself to President Abraham Lincoln and vowed to halt Trump.

“The great original champion of our party, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in elections for the Senate and the house before he won the most important election of all,” Cheney said. “Lincoln ultimately prevailed. He saved our union and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history.”

She later added, “We must be very clear-eyed about the threat we face and about what is required to defeat it. I have said since January 6, that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.”

Cheney was one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the Capitol riot.