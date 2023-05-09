Maryland Democrat Angela Alsobrooks Jumps into U.S. Senate Race

Maryland’s Prince George County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) announced a U.S. Senate bid for retiring Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-MD) seat.

“There aren’t a lot of people like me in the U.S. Senate, people who live like, think like and look like the people they are supposed to represent,” she said in her announcement on social media, joining the crowded field.

Her announcement on social media was accompanied by a video that included a story about a great-grandfather being shot and killed in 1956 by a police officer, leading the rest of her family to “flee” from South Carolina to Maryland. She credited the encouragement she got from her grandmother after the tragedy, inspiring her to become a prosecutor and get into politics.

There aren’t enough people in the US Senate who live like, think like and look like the people they’re supposed to represent. My Great-Grandma told me, “if you don’t like something, go farther and do better.” I’m proud to say I’m running for the Senate. Let’s go farther together. pic.twitter.com/uIyO9ARbck — Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) May 9, 2023

The Prince George County executive’s announcement criticized lawmakers for “looking for ways to prevent women from making their own healthcare decisions,” not passing legislation to voting rights, and “refusing to work together to improve people’s lives.”

Jumping in the race, Alsobrooks joins Rep. David Trone (D-MD), one of the wealthiest members of Congress and the cofounder of Total Wine & More, and Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando. Additionally, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has expressed interest in the race and has given himself a June deadline to decide.

This comes after Cardin announced earlier this month that he would not seek reelection in 2024, ultimately setting off a scramble to fill the seat in the closely divided U.S. Senate. The 79-year-old Democrat senator, who turns 80 in October, said he would serve the remainder of his term.

