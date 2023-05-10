Border crossers and illegal aliens arriving in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, are showing up with colds, pink eye, and carrying the Chinese coronavirus as Mayor Lori Lightfoot has declared a state of emergency.

Since August 2022, more than 8,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in Chicago — mostly bused from the United States-Mexico border.

According to the New York Times, those new arrivals to Chicago are showing up with illnesses and leaving residents with a $125 million bill by the end of next month while state taxpayers will have to fork up $30 million.

The Times reports:

Some of the migrants, including pregnant women and small children, are ill with colds, pink eye or Covid-19, leaving volunteers and city workers scrambling to find them health services. [Emphasis added] … “It’s unsustainable,” said Maria Hadden, a City Council member who represents Rogers Park on the Far North Side. [Emphasis added]

Border crossers and illegal aliens arriving in Chicago, as expected, have limited English skills and need help finding places to sleep. The city’s social and economic issues are only being exacerbated by illegal immigration, a point of contention for residents.

“Whose park district is going to close down and move programming?” a Chicago councilwoman told the Times. “Which school is not going to be able to do summer programming? Are we going to have to cancel some things at Navy Pier?”

As Breitbart News reported, Lightfoot declared a state of emergency just a couple of days before President Joe Biden ends one of the few remaining border controls, known as Title 42, at the border.

“… we’ve reached a breaking point … today we responded to the arrival of 48 more individuals and families that needed emergency support and shelter,” Lightfoot said. “… Chicago simply does not have the infrastructure or resources to continue humanely providing for migrants.”

According to Lightfoot, Chicago’s “pre-existing facilities and our newly created facilities are full” to the max with border crossers and illegal aliens, spurring the city to house new arrivals in police stations and abandoned schools, as Breitbart News has reported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.