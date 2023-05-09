Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) has declared a state of emergency for the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, stating that the city has hit a “breaking point” and is “full” due to illegal immigration flows arriving from the United States-Mexico border.

Since August 2022, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has bused more than 8,000 border crossers and illegal aliens to Chicago to help save his state’s taxpayers billions in social and economic costs associated with illegal immigration.

In comparison, the city of El Paso, Texas — with less than a fourth of Chicago’s population — is expecting to absorb close to 10,000 border crossers and illegal aliens every day when President Joe Biden ends Title 42 on May 11.

Title 42, used for years now to immediately remove illegal aliens arriving at the border, is one of the Biden administration’s last few border controls.

“… we’ve reached a breaking point … today we responded to the arrival of 48 more individuals and families that needed emergency support and shelter,” Lightfoot said:

As sympathetic as we are to the significant challenges that border cities face now and have been facing for quite some time, Chicago simply does not have the infrastructure or resources to continue humanely providing for migrants. [Emphasis added]

According to Lightfoot, Chicago’s “pre-existing facilities and our newly created facilities are full” to the max with border crossers and illegal aliens, spurring the city to house new arrivals in police stations and abandoned schools, as Breitbart News has reported.

“Hundreds of migrants are temporarily staying in police stations while they await more appropriate housing,” Lightfoot said. “This crisis is not only exhausting our city’s resources but it’s flat-out dangerous … sadly we don’t expect the buses to stop anytime soon.”

As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, Abbott sent another roughly 50 border crossers and illegal aliens to Chicago ahead of Title 42’s end in a few days.

Lightfoot’s insistence that illegal immigration at the border should merely be fixed by providing immediate work permits to those released into the U.S. interior has sparked outrage from local Chicago residents.

“It is a slap in the face that we as citizens of the United States of America do not have the resources and support but you’re going to bring people who are not citizens here in our community, in our buildings that we pay taxes for that you took away from us,” one Chicago resident told local media last week.

“… at the end of the day, if Chicago can’t take care of its own, why should they take care of others? If the resources are given to others, why can’t the resources be given to us?” another Chicago resident asked.

Chicago’s Mayor-Elect, Brandon Johnson (D), set to be sworn into office next week, is open to illegal immigration — even going as far as to suggest that illegal aliens in the city ought to be allowed to vote in municipal elections.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.