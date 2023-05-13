Exclusive — J.D. Vance: Trump’s CNN Town Hall Was a ‘Home Run’

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday former President Donald Trump’s town hall on CNN was a “home run” for him and “solidified” him being the GOP frontrunner.

“The town hall itself… was just a home run for Trump,” the Trump-endorsed Buckeye State Republican told the host, Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

“He was funny. He was substantive on the issues. He sort of showed why he’s not like other politicians, you know, he’s willing to sort of poke fun at the political system,” Vance added. “It’s shaping up to where this primary looks like a runaway for the president. I think that he just solidified that.”

“As good as he’s been in six years. It was a major success for him,” he continued.

Boyle also brought up how CNN had a focus group after the town hall, where people were asked about Trump’s performance. The first question asked of the focus group was about Trump focusing on the 2020 election, to which a man responded it was because of the media continuously bringing it up.

After Trump destroys CNN, Trump voters continue the demolition. This clip is perfection. pic.twitter.com/dEwlJQJXWH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 11, 2023

“I was a little jealous of the guy because if they had asked me that question, I would not have had as good of a response. Because they always accused Trump of being obsessed with 2020,” Vance joked. “And yet they asked him that question again and again and again. It’s not him who’s obsessed with 2020; it’s actually the American media.”

Following the town hall this past week, it was reported that CNN’s ratings were about five times higher than the network’s typical viewership for the 8:00 p.m. hour among the 25-54 age demographic.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.