Nolte: Trump’s Glorious Town Hall Performance Might’ve Delivered the Final Killshot to CNN

President Trump appeared on far-left CNN for 70 minutes last night and just might have delivered the killshot to a propaganda outlet that was already taking a ten count in the ratings.

Boy, was I wrong. Mea culpa, Mr. President. Mea Culpa.

And you cannot imagine how happy I am to be so wrong. Even if Trump did well on CNN, I assumed this would still be a win for CNN. Well, it wasn’t. Instead, it was a catastrophe for the Hoax Network, which is why, right after the town hall; you could hear the tears of frustration in election meddler Jake Tapper’s voice.

Last night, Trump put the t-r-u-m-p in “triumph.” He showed up with a plan, executed it perfectly, exposed “moderator” Kaitlin “Nurse Rached” Collins* for the mental lightweight she is, and charmed anyone watching who is not a humorless prig missing their “joy” gene.

Collins flew into that town hall on her broom backed by breathless reports of a big, new CNN contract by way of a big, new promotion to CNN’s 9 p.m. slot … and proceeded to lay the biggest egg since Climate Change wiped out the dinosaurs.

Watching Trump reduce Collins to “that’s wrong,” “that’s wrong,” “that’s wrong,” like a learning-disabled mynah bird dipped in bleach, had me rolling on the floor.

Her laughably transparent game plan was to get under the former president’s skin, but it backfired. She looked feckless. He looked cool, calm, prepared, and unflappable. While she heckled and lied, he delivered. While she sputtered like a first wife, he put on the Trump Show. While she stamped her feet, he won over the audience and offered a vision for a future filled with promise and prosperity. He floated over her tripwires like Fred Astaire while she stood there looking like the last sheet on a roll of cheap paper towels.

Trump pulling copies of his time-stamped Tweets to prove Collins a liar was so far beyond ownage, the former president might have violated the Emancipation Proclamation.

Best of all, in an increasingly uptight and fascist culture, Trump made us laugh, and only fools underestimate the power of such things.

It was glorious.

Yes, CNNLOL will win the ratings night, no question. Cuck News firing Tucker Carlson was a bit of affirmative action in that regard, and a ratings win is a victory. The problem for CNN is that this will likely be remembered as a pyrrhic victory, which is defined this way: “a victory that inflicts such a devastating toll on the victor that it is tantamount to defeat. Such a victory negates any true sense of achievement or damages long-term progress.”

This could prove true for two reasons, the second being the most important.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took a dim view of Wednesday night’s CNN town hall which featured former President Donald Trump, publicly scolding the broadcaster for hosting the event.https://t.co/p1vIxMVI8a — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 11, 2023

Uno: Wednesday night’s Trump town hall was CNN’s opportunity to capture the eyes of the world and then prove to a world that sees CNN as a left-wing joke that things have changed over there. Instead, CNN proved it is still a dumpster fire of hate, lies, and, above all, the most unappealing group of charmless prigs ever assembled on TV. If the town hall itself didn’t prove that, the indignant CNN roundtable afterward certainly did. Is no one at CNN getting properly laid? The Well-I-Never-ness was turned up to 11. Margaret Dumont would have watched that roundtable and thought, “Why are these people so uptight?”

Simply put, CNN proved that CNN is still CNN, and since everyone other than America’s Woke Nazis despises CNN, the result is this: the whole CNN has changed narrative was exposed as just one more CNN lie.

But here’s where CNN really screwed up…

Dos: CNN is a political outfit, and whether you are a politician, a super PAC, or a lobbying group, the last thing a political outfit can afford is to lose its base of support. Your base is everything, and CNN’s teeny-tiny base is about 450,000 members of the Woke Gestapo and a handful of conservatives who can’t stop hate-watching.

That fact is the real reason last night was a catastrophe for CNN. By handing Trump a forum and allowing Trump to look as good as he did—and he’s never been better—CNN alienated and infuriated its base. Look around. The resentment from the Woke Gestapo is everywhere, and the Woke Gestapo doesn’t forgive.

WATCH: Trump Says Overturning Roe a “Great Victory”

That Cute Little Hitler we call AOC spoke for almost every one of CNN’s residual viewers when she tweeted this delightful piece of Well-I-Never-ness last night:

CNN should be ashamed of themselves. They have lost total control of this ‘town hall’ to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host.

In the twisted and demented minds of the Woke Gestapo, Trump launched a “public attack on a sexual abuse victim.” That CNN allowed that will be seen as unforgivable. But, to anyone sane, Trump was defending himself by pointing out the utter ludicrousness of his accuser’s ludicrous story.

And Cute Little Hitler is blaming only CNN. Here’s her follow-up tweet:

This falls squarely on CNN. Everyone here saw exactly what was going to happen. Instead they put a sexual abuse victim in harm’s way for views. This was a choice to platform lies about the election & Jan 6th w/ no plan but to have their moderator interrupted without consequence.

And that is death to CNN.

Last night CNN committed the dumbest move any political outfit can make: it betrayed its base. Fox News, of course, has repeatedly betrayed its base. But there are not many alternatives to Cuck News. There are plenty of alternatives to CNNLOL, and last night CNN committed the greatest sin you can on the left: it allowed Donald Trump to shine.

*I’d like to thank Nurse Rached for dressing all in white like Nurse Rached.

