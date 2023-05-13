Poll: One-Quarter Watch Fox News ‘Less Often’ Since Tucker Carlson Departure

One-quarter of U.S. adults said they watch Fox News “less often” following Tucker Carlson’s departure, a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents to indicate how much they have watched Fox News since the former prime time host’s departure and found more than one-quarter, 26 percent, indicating that they watch Fox News “less often” since the network announced it parted ways with Carlson. Sixty percent said they watch Fox News “about the same,” and 14 percent said they watch it “more often.”

The percentage of Republicans who watch Fox News less often now is even greater than the overall total, as 36 percent said they watch the network less often in the wake of Carlson’s absence. Twenty-six percent of independents said the same.

The survey was taken May 6-9, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens and comes on the heels of Carlson announcing a new show airing on Twitter, which will begin “soon.”

“Starting soon, we will be doing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for six-and-a-half years to Twitter,” Carlson said in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“We’ll bring some other things too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now, we’re just grateful to be here,” he said, ending his announcement by emphasizing that “free speech is the main right that you have.”

“Without it, you have no others,” he said amid his battle with Fox News, as his contract with the outlet extends through the 2024 presidential election:

The Economist/YouGov survey also follows a series of anti-Tucker “leaks” conveniently obtained by far-left media outlets, such as Media Matters and the New York Times. These leaks show Carlson joking around on set, criticizing Fox News’s streaming service, Fox Nation, and openly speaking about the dangers of the mob mentality, to name a few.

Despite that, a plurality overall, 45 percent, have at least a somewhat favorable view of Carlson. Seventy-two percent of Republicans, specifically, have at least a somewhat favorable view of Carlson as well.

Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle spoke about the phenomenon of viewers leaving Fox News during a recent appearance on Newsmax.

“Boring, not edgy, content. They don’t want to push the envelope. They don’t want to drive things forward at all,” Boyle said of Fox News executives. “But again, they’re now getting in league with all these leftists and whatnot.”

“What’s happening is people are leaving Fox. They’re coming to places like Newsmax and Breitbart, which is great for us,” he added.

WATCH — Breitbart’s Boyle on Newsmax: Leaks and Smears Against Tucker Carlson Driving Viewers away from Fox News to Breitbart and Newsmax

Newsmax