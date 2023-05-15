Rep. David Trone (D-MD), who recently announced he is running for the U.S. Senate, allegedly threatened to “execute” and “fucking end” a delivery worker at one of his spirit retail stores in Tempe, Arizona.

According to a police report, first reported by the Spectator, Trone allegedly had threatened a Crescent Crown Distributing merchandiser named Cody Huard at one of the locations in Arizona on December 15, 2021. At the time of the incident, Huard was making a delivery to Total Wine & More where he had the interaction with Trone.

Trone, a member of Congress at the time of the indecent, is the founder and co-owner of Total Wine & More, which has become the country’s largest independent wine and spirits retailer. He also recently announced he would run for Senate in 2024 to replace retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD).

“Cody said the owner of the store, David Trone, began yelling and cursing at him because he was angry that merchandise was stacked on the floor,” the police report stated. “Cody said David threatened him stating, ‘I will fucking end you,’ ‘I will execute you,’ ‘You’re not on my payroll, I will end you right now.'”

The police report, obtained and confirmed by the Spectator, acknowledged that the delivery worker wanted to prosecute and that Trone left the scene before the police arrived.

Witnesses interviewed by police stated that the congressman “threatened to get Cody and Hunter [another employee and the witnesses] fired,” “threatened their employment,” was “very rude,” and “yelled” at Cody and Hunter.

An Arizona law enforcement source told the Spectator that the congressman would have been charged with section 13-1202 of Arizona’s criminal code. Which is when “a person commits threatening or intimidating if the person threatens or intimidates by word or conduct: To cause physical injury to another person or serious damage to the property of another.”

