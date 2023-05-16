DeSantis Group Screws Up Rollout of NH Endorsements

A super PAC backing Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis should he decide, as expected, to enter the 2024 presidential race screwed up the rollout of New Hampshire endorsements for DeSantis, leading to one state lawmaker saying she no longer wants anything to do with him and another to say she is backing both DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

The Never Back Down PAC, launched by DeSantis supporter Ken Cuccinelli in March, announced on Tuesday that over “50 state representatives in New Hampshire, including House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, announced their support for Governor Ron DeSantis to run in 2024 and be the next President of the United States.”

According to the pro-DeSantis PAC, the list includes “four New Hampshire Republicans who endorsed Trump 19 days ago,” claiming they are now backing DeSantis.

Two of those four were state Rep. Juliet Harvey-Bolia and state Representative Lisa Smart. However, after the DeSantis team made the announcement, both of them clarified they were not endorsing DeSantis over Trump despite the efforts of Never Back Down to present it as such.

“I’m endorsing both,” Harvey-Bolia said, according to NBC News. She took the position that many other conservatives, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) have taken in the wake of a rumored DeSantis bid: Trump is good for the country now, and DeSantis is good for the country in the future.

“DeSantis has a lot of promise for the future, and Trump is great now,” Harvey-Bolia said.

Smart, meanwhile said after the snafu that not only is she is still supporting Trump wholly, despite Never Back Down PAC touting her name on this list, but that because of Never Back Down’s actions she will not have anything to do with DeSantis anymore and is now locked in firmly behind Trump.

“I was so incredibly proud to join many of my colleagues in endorsing President Donald J. Trump last month and my support for him has not changed,” Smart said in a statement, criticizing the pro-DeSantis PAC.

“I’m dismayed by the games being played by Never Back Down and I will NOT be participating in any activities with Ron DeSantis,” Smart said.

Never Back Down PAC has yet to acknowledge this on Twitter at the time of this writing, retweeting articles touting DeSantis’s support from “51” New Hampshire lawmakers.

51 New Hampshire state legislators endorse DeSantis: 'We need winners' https://t.co/DJgizIZxPQ — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) May 16, 2023

Two other New Hampshire Republicans who previously expressed support for Trump were also included on Never Back Down’s list of DeSantis endorsements — Reps. Brian Cole and Debra DiSimone. According to NBC News, they have not yet commented on the matter.

DeSantis is expected to visit New Hampshire this week, where he will reportedly meet with the backers touted by the Never Back Down PAC.