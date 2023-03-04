Gaetz on Possible Trump-DeSantis Match-Up: ‘Trump Has Got the Magic for This Moment’

With a possible Republican presidential primary contest featuring former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) looming, some Republicans loyal to both will have a difficult choice regarding their support. That is especially true for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a staunch ally of both Trump and DeSantis.

During an appearance from CPAC in National Harbor, MD on Newsmax TV’s “The Balance,” host Eric Bolling asked the fourth-term Florida congressman where his support was.

Gaetz indicated to Bolling it was with both but said his preference for now would be four years of Trump, followed by eight years of DeSantis.

“I support President Trump,” he said. “I have worked very closely with Ron DeSantis. I worked very hard to get him elected governor, and I want all eight years of Ron DeSantis as the governor of the state of Florida.”

“If we do it right, we’ll get the best of both,” Gaetz continued. “We’ll get four years of Donald Trump’s presidency in his second term. Then we may have Ron DeSantis’ presidency thereafter. But I think Trump has got the magic for this moment, and this seems to be a crowd that’s ready for the MAGA movement.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor