NYC Moves Migrants Out of Public School Gym Amid Parent Protests

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is relocating adult border crossers out of a public school gym in Coney Island, Brooklyn, amid widespread protests from parents and students.

As Breitbart News reported, Adams started carrying out a policy that converts a number of public school gyms into migrant shelters, with potentially hundreds of border crossers and illegal aliens living on campuses as school children are attending classes.

Outraged parents and students protested on Tuesday and Wednesday outside some of the schools where Adams has started housing migrants, providing them with free food as recess is cut for students, including PS 188 in Coney Island.

According to the New York Daily News, Adams is busing border crossers out of the gym of PS 188 and sending them to a massive 450-bed shelter at Touro College. City officials, though, said they are not reversing their policy to turn school gyms into migrant shelters and very well could move border crossers into other gyms in the near future.

“They are moving away from the school sites for now, but reserve the right to use them again if they can’t handle the influx,” a source told the Daily News.

Adams will continue housing some 500 border crossers at a former school in Staten Island. Before the city bused migrants out of PS 188, The City reports that officials had been planning to begin putting border crossers in a number of school gyms like PS 172 in Sunset Park and PS 18 in Williamsburg.

The relocation of migrants out of PS 188’s school gym comes after Adams seemingly doubled down on the policy on Tuesday. Despite parent protests, Adams said the city was looking at putting border crossers in about 20 school gyms.

Today, more than 41,000 border crossers and illegal aliens are living in New York City’s emergency shelters — most of which are hotel rooms paid for by local taxpayers.

