President Joe Biden is facing sagging public approval numbers across a host of critical sectors as he prepares to launch his 2024 reelection campaign.

A poll released Monday shows just 33 percent of American adults say they approve of his handling of the economy while only 24 percent say national economic conditions are in good shape in Biden’s hands.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research carried out the polling and released the tepid approval numbers.

They came out ahead of Biden’s return early Monday from a visit to Hiroshima, Japan, for the annual G7 summit where Russia’s invasion in Ukraine was front-and-center for the president rather than the domestic issues quietly roiling voters back home.

Some voters even feel Biden, 80, should face impeachment proceedings, as Breitbart News reported, such has been his mishandling of office.

Four in ten likely voters believe Congress should begin impeachment proceedings on President Joe Biden, a Rasmussen Reports survey revealed on Thursday. https://t.co/maA2sLYJSB — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 21, 2023

AP reports the results show Biden is up against strong headwinds even before he steps up to make a single announcement asking American voters to help him return to the White House. The outlet states:

Public approval of Biden’s handling of the economy remains low in a time of high inflation, a difficult housing market and concerns about a potential U.S. government debt default. American opinion is also gloomy about Biden’s efforts on gun policy and immigration, with only 31% saying they approve of the president’s performance on those hot button issues. Overall, 40% say they approve of the way Biden is doing his job, similar to where his approval rating has stood for much of the past year and a half.

Of further worry for Biden is that he underperforms on the economy even among Democrats: 61 percent approve of him on the issue, compared with 75 percent for his job overall.

Despite Democrats feeling less than enthusiastic about the economy on Biden’s watch they continue to be more likely than Republicans to say the country is headed in the right direction (36 percent vs. seven percent) or to rate the economy as good (41 percent vs. seven percent).

Biden will resume negotiations on the troubled debt ceiling Monday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as the June default deadline nears, another critical test for his administration.

UPI reports McCarthy said he spoke with the president Sunday to schedule the meeting.

“Just got off the phone with the president while he’s out of the country,” McCarthy tweeted. “My position has not changed. Washington cannot continue to spend money we do not have at the expense of children and grandchildren. Tomorrow, he and I will meet in person to continue negotiations.”

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reaffirmed June is a “hard deadline” for the government to raise the debt ceiling and avoid default.

The Associated Press-NORC poll of 1,680 adults was conducted May 11-15 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.