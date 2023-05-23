Former Democrat Rep. Tom Malinowski Will Not Run for His Old Seat

Former Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) said he would not run for Congress next year to regain his old seat after losing in the midterms against now-Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ).

“It was the greatest honor of my life to represent you in Congress. And I believe strongly that a Democrat can and will win the seat next year,” Malinowski told the New Jersey Globe. “But that is a mountain I have climbed before, and I am looking forward to climbing many new ones.”

“I’m so grateful to everyone who tirelessly volunteered to change the politics of our district and the course of our country over the last six years,” Malinowski added. “Together, we built an incredible family of Democrats, Independents, and moderate Republicans who support common sense solutions to our country’s problems while fiercely defending its democratic principle.”

The former congressman, viewed as the front-runner in the race if he ran again, lost against Kean in last year’s midterm election, where the Republicans won enough seats to win back control of the House of Representatives. He reportedly “began informing key Democrats that he has decided against a third consecutive run against [Kean].”

During his tenure in the House, Breitbart News exposed Malinowski’s multiple tirades against parents taking issue with what their children are learning in school.

WATCH: Tom Malinowski Talks About “Culture Bullshit,” CRT, Pornography in Schools

Obtained by Breitbart News

Across his last year in office, he has called parents’ concerns “made-up cultural bullshit” stemming from a “fringe movement.”

After Breitbart News initially exposed Malinowski’s tirade in March 2022, the New Jersey Democrat doubled and tripled down on his blunders and has even canceled an education forum with parents and students.

In addition, on one occasion, his staffers kicked out a person attending a public “Tom’s in Town” event in June 2022 after appearing to film the meet and greet.

WATCH: Malinowski Staffer Kicks Out Campaign Event Attendee

Malinowski continued to gaslight parents throughout 2022 by maintaining his erroneous claim that parental concerns over public schooling are “crazy culture bullshit” by telling his constituents, “I am not going to stand for these MAGA Republicans trying to lower our schools down to the levels of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Florida.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News.