Vulnerable Democrat Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) appeared to go on a tirade against parents taking issue with what their children are learning in school, calling their concerns “made-up cultural bullshit” stemming from a “fringe movement.”

In the video, exclusively obtained by Breitbart News, Malinowski was asked at a town hall event what Congress was doing to “protect educators, and our students and their identity.”

“One of the crazy things happening in America right now is we’ve got a political movement that says they care about kids, because the way they express that care is by banning books,” Malinowski replied. “And they don’t want to do a damn thing about the guns.”

It is unclear to which books the New Jersey Democrat is referring, but the two most prominent books targeted by parents for removal from classrooms contain pornographic and pedophilic material.

Those books, Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison and Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe, have faced heavy scrutiny from parents who have issues with the graphic depictions of sexual acts in both books, and particularly depictions of sexual acts between adult men and children.

***Warning: Graphic Content***

These are the images in Fairfax County Public Schools libraries for even 12 year olds. Mom Stacy Langton showed them to the @fcpsnews school board before @stella_pekarsky and @LJ4fcps rudely interrupted the mom’s 2 minutes. And ran away. pic.twitter.com/LmUoaVRzWG — Asra Q. Nomani 🐾 (@AsraNomani) September 24, 2021

Parents Defending Education (PDE) Vice President of Strategy and Investigations Asra Nomani described a scene from Lawn Boy:

“What if I told you I touched another guy’s dick? What if I told you I sucked it? I was 10 years old but it’s true. I sucked Doug Goebbels’ dick, the real estate guy, and he sucked mine too.” The “real estate guy” was an adult man.

The congressman also said the “real problems” are gun violence and the climate crisis, condemning a parents’ rights- and anti-indoctrination-centered movement he calls a “fringe movement” that is trying to divide the country “over made-up cultural bullshit.”

Malinowski claims that this “fringe movement” exists because the parents involved are “the ones going to school boards, they’re the ones speaking up.” The congressman explained that the “fringe movement” to ban books is because parents “want power, not because they actually care about us.”

Continuing, Malinowski said there are “people acting as though the number one threat to America is transgender girls playing on sports teams,” referring to the phenomenon of boys identifying as girls competing and winning against girls in sports, as well as the ability for boys to use girls’ restrooms and locker rooms.

“I had somebody else… say, ‘There are thousands of people gonna vote against you unless you stand up to the threat of transgender girls playing sports games,'” he said, claiming that all that would do is make young people feel bad, causing them to hurt themselves.

“What does happen is people like that [are] making young people feel bad about who they are,” he said. “You know what just happened? An epidemic of youth suicide.”

He went on to talk about the Florida bill that empowers parents and also bans schools from teaching gender theory to kindergarteners through third graders, erroneously calling it the “Don’t say gay bill” — a manufactured name the establishment media and other Democrats have been using to try to delegitimize a bill that protects young children from explicit sexual content.

Malinowski’s tirade should also be seen in light of the fact that he has received $29,002 from teachers’ unions since becoming a member of Congress.

Teachers’ unions have been on the forefront of pushing critical race theory and gender theory in schools, as well as keeping them closed down for “virtual learning” — leading to reports of skyrocketing rates of youth depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation.

One Virginia mom recently told the heartbreaking story of her son’s suicide due to critical race theory indoctrination and coronavirus isolation.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.