AOC Trolls DeSantis for Low Turnout for Announcement on Twitter Spaces

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) trolled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and boasted that she drew more viewers streaming a video game than DeSantis did for his presidential campaign launch, which occurred on a Twitter Spaces chat on Tuesday.

DeSantis’s Twitter Spaces campaign launch was plagued with technical difficulties that saw a late start, two separate Spaces chat, and poor audio quality, among other issues.

Although more than 500,000 Twitter users were waiting for DeSantis in the first Spaces chat that CEO Elon Musk shared, more than half of those users did not make it to the second chat, where DeSantis launched his campaign.

There were under 200,000 Twitter users in the second Spaces chat at the time DeSantis started his announcement. Ultimately, more than 300,000 Twitter users ended up joining the Space where DeSantis launched his campaign.

However, Ocasio-Cortez noted that was less than the amount of viewers she had when she streamed herself playing video games on Twitch.

“David Sacks just ludicrously made up that Ron DeSantis’ Twitter space was the largest group that ‘has ever met online.’ There are 100,000 people in this thing,” NBC’s Ben Collins tweeted.

“We had more people join when I played Among Us,” Ocasio-Cortez said in response to Collins’ post.

During her October 2020 Twitch Stream, Ocasio-Cortez drew a concurrent viewership for 435,000 at the stream’s peak.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung shared a screenshot of the spaces when 303,000 users were listening and noted that “More people watch CNN than DeSantis’ Twitter Space.”

More people watch CNN than DeSantis’ Twitter Space. pic.twitter.com/jMdE1HaQpU — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) May 24, 2023

